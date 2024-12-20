Hummingbird Creative Group Honored for Creative Excellence and Impact in 2024

Cary, NC-based creative agency won highest honors in the Davey Awards, the Hermes Awards, and the Communicator Awards in 2024.

Cary, North Carolina, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hummingbird Creative Group, a premier boutique branding agency based in Cary, NC, proudly celebrates an exceptional year of industry recognition, highlighted by multiple prestigious awards for its digital branding, marketing, and creative excellence. The agency earned highest honors in the Davey Awards, the Hermes Awards, and the Communicator Awards in 2024.

“I’m so proud of my team for the impactful, award-winning creative solutions we produce for clients,” said Wendy Coulter, CEO of Hummingbird Creative Group. “These accolades reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional strategy and creative solutions to the best-in-class brands we represent.”

Hummingbird Creative Group received the esteemed 2024 Gold Davey Award in the Integrated Campaign - Healthcare & Pharma category for its impactful Stepping Up campaign, created in partnership with The American Board of Pediatrics. The Davey Awards celebrates exceptional creative achievements by small agencies, firms, and companies, making this recognition a testament to Hummingbird Creative Group’s innovative and results-driven approach.

The agency also received a Silver Davey Award in the Website Design category for its work with Charlotte Aquatics, showcasing an innovative approach to user experience and visual storytelling. Additionally, the agency was honored with a Silver Davey Award in the Brand Identity category for its outstanding collaboration with NC Life Sciences Organization (NC LifeSci), delivering a distinctive and impactful new brand identity for the organization.

Hummingbird Creative Group has been recognized with a prestigious Gold Hermes Award for excellence in the Branding Refresh category, showcasing their impactful work with Clarus Partners. Additionally, they earned an Honorable Mention for their innovative Advertising Campaign for TrueCare Dentistry, highlighting their commitment to creative excellence and strategic marketing success. The Hermes Award honors the messengers and creators of the information revolution. Armed with their imaginations and computers, Hermes winners bring their ideas to life through traditional and digital platforms. Each year, competition judges evaluate the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs.

Hummingbird Creative Group was also honored in 2024 with a Communicator Excellence Award in the Corporate Identity category for their work with Kramden Institute, showcasing outstanding design and strategy. And, the agency received a Communicator Distinction Award in the Brand Refresh category for their impactful collaboration with Clarus Partners. The 31st Annual Communicator Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and the power of connection through communication. This year's theme, Communication is Connection, honors the diverse ways storytelling, branding, and tradition unite us—whether from emerging studios or legacy institutions.

About Hummingbird Creative Group:

Headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency serving admired brands nationwide to build business value through clear communication of brand differentiation. The agency works primarily with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail and service businesses to define brand strategy, develop sustainable branding campaigns and implement sales enablement programs. The Hummingbird team’s passion is to strengthen each client’s promise, presence and profitability over time to help their client brands TAKE FLIGHT AND SOAR! To learn more about Hummingbird Creative Group, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/.

