Joint statement by the Prime Ministers of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and the Commonwealth of Australia

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

ANTHONY ALBANESE MP

PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA

HIS EXCELLENCY KAY RALA XANANA GUSMÃO

PRIME MINISTER OF THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF TIMOR-LESTE

JOINT STATEMENT

There is a deep reservoir of friendship and solidarity between the Timorese and Australian people. Our governments are working closely together to further our bilateral ties and our shared interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous region. Befitting the close relationship between our countries, Australia and Timor-Leste are pleased to announce important new initiatives to support Timor-Leste’s economic development.

Australia and Timor-Leste are committed to ensuring that the development of the Greater Sunrise Fields in the Timor Sea delivers long-term benefits for the people of Timor-Leste, consistent with the historic Treaty Between Australia and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Establishing Their Maritime Boundaries in the Timor Sea (the 2018 Maritime Boundary Treaty).

The 2018 Maritime Boundary Treaty created a special regime for the development of the Greater Sunrise Fields. Over the past two years, Australia’s Special Representative for Greater Sunrise, the Honourable Steve Bracks AC, has worked closely with the Australian and Timor-Leste Governments and the private sector to create the conditions for the development of this strategic resource.

To support Timor-Leste’s wishes to secure long-term economic growth, improve living standards and diversify its economy, Australia has proposed to make a significant investment in Timor-Leste’s future through the establishment of a dedicated infrastructure fund, capitalised from part of Australia’s share of future revenue from the Greater Sunrise project. Australia would establish the infrastructure fund to support any commercially viable solution proposed by the commercial parties which had been agreed to by the States consistent with the requirements of the 2018 Maritime Boundary Treaty. It is estimated that a successful project could deliver billions of dollars to the Timor-Leste infrastructure fund over the life of the project, making it a nation building initiative.

Australia and Timor-Leste look forward to continuing to work with the relevant commercial parties towards our shared objective of realising the development of the Greater Sunrise project.

Recognising Timor-Leste’s ambition to create more employment opportunities, the Australian Government is also making an unprecedented investment in Timor-Leste’s work force. The Timor-Leste-Australia Labour Mobility and Skills Partnership will provide nearly $50 million over four years to equip more Timorese workers with job-ready skills. This investment will include funding for a new recruitment and training centre in Dili, a boost for high-quality English language training, and enhanced access to Australian-recognised qualifications. Through this Partnership, Timor-Leste and Australia will work together to support Timor-Leste’s goal of enabling 10,000 Timorese workers to take up employment opportunities in Australia by 2027-28, including through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme. These efforts will have a particular focus on semi-skilled positions.

The Prime Ministers of Timor-Leste and Australia look forward to the opportunity to mark these significant initiatives in-person in the coming year, as a demonstration of the commitment of both countries to the development of Greater Sunrise and the strength of the bilateral relationship.

SATURDAY, 21 DECEMBER 2024