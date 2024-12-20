H.R. 10545, American Relief Act, 2025

Division A would provide for the continuation, through March 14, 2025, of the appropriations and authorities contained in the 12 regular appropriation acts for 2024, which were contained in divisions A through F of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (Public Law 118-42) and divisions A through F of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (P.L. 118-47). Estimates are annualized—that is, estimated as if appropriations were provided for the entire fiscal year.

Division B would provide supplemental appropriations for fiscal year 2025 for a broad range of federal agencies to respond to recent natural disasters and provide related assistance. The legislation would designate those amounts as emergency requirements in keeping with section 251 of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985.