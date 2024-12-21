David Hanein Releases Debut Book Go Into All the World: God’s Glorified Purpose For Our Existence In Life

Now available on Amazon, this inspirational guide combines faith, action, and personal growth.

Go into all the world. We have to embrace life changes because it’s constant. Everything in life is temporary both the ups and downs. Never give up on life or your dreams,” — David Hanein

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Hanein, a visionary author, entrepreneur, and spiritual leader, is thrilled to announce the release of his debut book, Go Into All the World: God’s Glorified Purpose For Our Existence In Life. Now available on Amazon, and will be soon release in Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, Apple and others. The book challenges readers to discover their purpose through faith, action, and a deeper understanding of God’s calling.With over 200 pages of full-color photographs documenting pivotal moments in Hanein’s life, Go Into All the World combines spiritual insights with a visual memoir. The book is inspired by the biblical word “GO,” mentioned more than 1,000 times across 32 books of the Bible, which Hanein interprets as a call to pursue Greatness, Growth, Opportunities, and overcome Obstacles. Each chapter highlights how these themes can guide individuals to lead purposeful lives rooted in faith.What the Book is AboutBased in the belief that every person has a unique God-given purpose, Go Into All the World uses the command to “GO” as its central framework. Hanein connects this biblical concept to the Great Commission in the New Testament and the journeys of Old Testament leaders and prophets. By weaving scriptural analysis with personal experiences, he offers readers insights on overcoming obstacles and embracing opportunities with faith.The book’s chapters focus on these key themes:• Greatness & Growth: Discovering personal potential and embracing faith-driven development.• Opportunities & Obstacles: Recognizing God’s hand in both life’s blessings and challenges.Hanein’s reflections draw on his own journey, from personal hardships to professional triumphs, providing a relatable and inspiring perspective. His narrative encourages readers to see their lives as part of a divinely orchestrated story, with actionable steps for fulfilling their God-given mission.By intertwining personal anecdotes with biblical truths, Hanein reveals how the command to “GO” is not just a directive but an invitation to live a life of meaning and service. His testimony encourages readers to see their struggles as stepping stones to their successes and opportunities to glorify God.A Book for Believers and SeekersHanein’s debut book invites readers to explore their faith, overcome life’s obstacles, and live with a purpose. By drawing parallels between his personal story and biblical truths, Go Into All the World bridges the gap between timeless spiritual principles and the realities of modern life. The book not only challenges readers to reflect on their lives but also equips them with actionable steps to pursue their God-given mission.Go Into All the World: God’s Glorified Purpose For Our Existence In Life is now accessible to readers worldwide via Amazon.Link: http://www.gointotheworld.org/ About the AuthorDavid Hanein is an entrepreneur, author, and faith-driven leader from Astoria, Queens, New York. He is the founder of DKDH Enterprises, LLC. With a storied career in the music industry, he has achieved in 2015 as the Billboard #1 in the Hot 100 Single ranking (“Might Be”), over one million streams, and a 10-state tour with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and P-Wonda. Hanein has also interacted and collaborated with icons like Ice Cube, J-Cole, DJ Khaled, DJ Envy, Reverend Run, Future, Kat Williams and Nipsey Hussle, and has been featured on platforms like HOT 97’s Ebro Morning Show with DJ. Luke Nasty and Waleed Coyote.David Hanein’s achievements began early, receiving a White House letter at 16 from President George H. W. Bush and the first lady Mrs. Barbara Bush, and later working for Vice President Al Gore’s Good Technologies in 2005 at Research Triangle Park, NC. Good Technologies was later sold for $435 Million to Motorola.Hanein holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from UNC-Greensboro, an MBA, and a Master of Public Administration, all with honors from Strayer University. David Hanein was the youngest person at age 16 in North Carolina to earn the Royal Rangers Gold Medal (i.e. like the Boy’s Scouts Eagle Scout). Hanein is a current member of the Love and Faith Christian Fellowship and the Rotary Club of Western Forsyth, he is dedicated to inspiring others to pursue their purpose and fulfill God’s calling. David Hanein is also married to is high school sweetheart for for eight years Denise Hanein.

#GoInToAllTheWorld AI Video Book Promo

