United States and Arizona File to Effect Transfer of Land to Be Held in Trust for the Hopi Tribe

The Justice Department, the Department of the Interior (DOI), the State of Arizona and the Hopi Tribe today announced the filing of a “friendly condemnation” to effect the historic transfer of more than 20,000 acres of land from Arizona to the United States to be held in trust for the Hopi Tribe. Upon the deposit by the Hopi Tribe of $3.9 million, which serves as an estimate of just compensation for the benefit of the State of Arizona, into the Registry of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, these lands will be owned by the United States and then immediately placed into trust for the Hopi Tribe. The lands being transferred are interspersed with Hopi-owned lands and have long been leased to the Hopi Tribe for ranching purposes.

This is the first of an anticipated series of condemnation actions to ultimately transfer approximately 110,000 acres from Arizona to the United States in trust for the Hopi Tribe. As with subsequent actions, today’s condemnation is filed with the concurrence of Arizona and authorized by the Navajo-Hopi Land Dispute Settlement Act of 1996, which ratified a 1995 resolution to a long-running land dispute in northeastern Arizona between the Hopi Tribe, the Navajo Tribe and the United States. When the title is transferred to the United States, DOI will take the lands into trust for the Hopi Tribe.

“Today’s filing starts the process of eliminating the interspersed ownership that characterizes much of the lands the Hopi Tribe uses for ranching in northeast Arizona, as was envisioned by the Settlement Act of 1996,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “Arizona will receive just compensation for the land, and the Hopi Tribe will no longer have to deal with checkerboarded ownership, which will help improve its use for ranching and other agriculture activities.”

“Today’s filing could initiate historic transfer of more than 20,000 acres back into Hopi Tribe ownership, a first step in the process to transfer an overall 110,000 acres into trust for the Tribes,” said Solicitor Bob Anderson of the Department of the Interior. “All parties stand to benefit, as the State of Arizona will receive just compensation and the Hopi Tribe will take on cohesive ownership across lands that hold sacred and economic significance and will support ranching and agricultural activities of their communities.”

“After nearly three decades of the Hopi fighting for their rights, I’m proud to enter into this historic agreement,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. “Every Arizonan should have an opportunity to thrive and a space to call home, and this agreement takes us one step closer to making those Arizona values a reality. While politicians of the past refused to hear the voices of tribal communities in our state, I’m so glad to work side-by-side with them as we build a state that gives every family opportunity. I look forward to continued partnership with Chairman Nuvangyaoma and the 22 tribal governments across our state.”

“Today is not only a historic day, it is also a day of celebration for the Hopi Tribe. The 1996 Hopi-Navajo Land Settlement Act is being fulfilled; the Hopi Tribe signed the settlement with the United States 30 years ago,” said Chairman Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma of the Hopi Tribe. “I am grateful to everyone who worked on making this a reality; I want to acknowledge the hard-working staff at the Governor’s office, the Arizona State Land Commission, the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice. A special thank you to Governor Hobbs, Secretary Haaland and Commissioner Sahid for their leadership, collaboration and dedication to this effort. Within Hopi, it is our time of the Soyal’ang ceremony — the start of the New Year and the revitalization of life. It is fitting that this historic moment coincides with such an important time.”

The acquisition includes all appurtenant water and mineral rights owned by Arizona. However, it is subject to, and will not affect, existing easements and rights of way for public highways and utilities and similar encumbrances.

Attorneys from ENRD’s Land Acquisition Section are handling the matter.