FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Holiday Schedule

All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24; Wednesday, Dec. 25; Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the holidays.

Regular operating hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday, except where noted

Carter County : Carter County Public Library, 201 N. Sycamore St., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday .

: Carter County Public Library, 201 N. Sycamore St., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Hours: . Cocke County: Old Walmart Building behind Krystal Fast Food Restaurant, 593-B W Broadway St., Newport, TN 37821.

Old Walmart Building behind Krystal Fast Food Restaurant, 593-B W Broadway St., Newport, TN 37821. Johnson County : Tennessee National Guard Armory, 1923 S. Shady St., Mountain City, TN 37683

: Tennessee National Guard Armory, 1923 S. Shady St., Mountain City, TN 37683 Unicoi County : National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center, 615 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650

: National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center, 615 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650 Washington County: Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659

Disaster Recovery Centers are staffed with specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration and may have representatives from other organizations to help you recover. Specialists can also explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters, submit your documents to a FEMA processing center, and scan or copy new information or documents needed for your case files.

Survivors have until Tuesday, Jan. 7, to apply for federal disaster assistance.

There are several other ways to apply. Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time seven days a week and specialists speak many languages. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.