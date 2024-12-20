City of Lawrence Weekly Traffic Update: December 20, 2024

There will be no issue of the Weekly Traffic Update for December 27, 2024. We wish all of our residents, businesses, and travelers have a fantastic and wonderful holiday season!

12th St. and Louisiana St. intersection to close for final phase of improvements project

Beginning Thursday, December 26, City contractors will close the intersection of 12th St. and Louisiana St. to begin the final phase of the 11th St. & Louisiana St. improvements project.

Louisiana St. will be closed to northbound traffic at 13th St. with restricted parking on Louisiana St. from 13th St. to 11th St. Traffic on Louisiana St. will be detoured to Oread Ave. and Tennessee St. The 1100 and 1200 blocks of Louisiana St. will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic to maintain access to all properties within those blocks.

12th St. will be closed to westbound traffic at Tennessee St. and will be closed to eastbound traffic at Oread Ave. All 12th St. traffic will be detoured to 11th St. and 13th St.

The City anticipates this closure to end January 17, 2025, pending weather or other delays.

City celebrates the completion of 6th St. improvements projects

The City of Lawrence is proud to announce the completion of our comprehensive 6th Street Improvements Projects, marking a milestone in our efforts to maintain and enhance one of the city’s busiest and most vital corridors!

This multi-phase project, made possible through the patience and understanding of our residents and businesses, delivers a wide range of improvements designed to make 6th Street safer, more accessible, and better equipped for the future.

Key highlights of the project include:

New ADA-Compliant Shared-Use Path: A 10-foot-wide shared-use path has been installed along the north side of 6th Street between Lawrence Avenue and Iowa Street, ensuring safer and more inclusive access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Pavement Maintenance: Full-depth patching, curb and gutter upgrades, and essential pavement maintenance were completed to extend the lifespan of 6th Street and maintain smooth traffic flow.

Waterline Replacement: Over 3,000 feet of waterline were replaced on the north side of 6th Street, ensuring reliable water service for residents and businesses along the corridor.

Queens Road Traffic Signal: A new traffic signal at the intersection of 6th Street and Queens Road enhances traffic management and improves safety for all road users.

Schwarz Road ADA Improvements: Upgraded ramps, pavement markings, and a new traffic signal were installed, improving accessibility and safety.

These upgrades not only address immediate maintenance needs but also position 6th Street as a more sustainable, efficient, and user-friendly thoroughfare for years to come. From enhanced stormwater infrastructure to safer pedestrian routes, this project exemplifies the City’s commitment to thoughtful planning and community-focused improvements.

We thank the residents and businesses along 6th Street for their patience and cooperation during construction. Your understanding has been vital to bringing these transformative updates to life. Together, we’ve created a safer, stronger, and more connected Lawrence.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org