January Workshop Offers Creators the Tools to Succeed in the Video Podcasting Boom

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Video podcasting is booming on platforms like YouTube and Spotify, but the road to success for aspiring creators remains challenging. In response, PSS Creative Media has announced the Plan It Right Challenge , a three-day interactive workshop from January 7–9, 2025. This event aims to equip creators with the tools and strategies to stand out and thrive in a highly competitive landscape.The workshop arrives at a critical time for the industry. With over half of podcast viewers watching on YouTube and Spotify boasting 170 million listeners, video podcasting has become one of the fastest-growing formats in digital media. However, many podcasts struggle to grow—not due to a lack of talent or effort, but because creators often lack the strategic foundation needed for success.Veronica Davis, co-founder of PSS Creative Media and a marketing expert with years of experience helping creators build their brands, says the workshop addresses this common pitfall. “Creators start with passion and great ideas, but too often they overlook the importance of a clear plan,” Davis explained. “This workshop will give them the confidence and structure to create podcasts that connect with audiences and grow organically.”The Plan It Right Challenge will guide participants through the essential steps for launching and scaling a video podcast. Over three days, attendees will learn how to craft a compelling podcast concept, simplify the production process to fit their schedules, and use platform-specific strategies to grow their audiences on YouTube and Spotify. The workshop will also provide actionable insights into making podcasts more discoverable through search engine optimization and other proven techniques.The event is designed for many participants, including aspiring podcasters, content creators, and business owners looking to reach more people through video podcasting. Past attendees of PSS Creative Media’s programs have seen remarkable success, with some growing their YouTube audiences to thousands of subscribers and turning their podcasts into valuable business tools.Registration is open now with two ticket options.General admission, priced at $97, includes live training sessions, access to a private creator community, and a bonus masterclass titled “Being Me on Video.” The VIP option, priced at $197, offers additional perks, including exclusive Q&A sessions with Veronica and Stephen Davis before each live session.The Plan It Right Challenge promises to give creators the clarity and confidence to start their podcasting journey in 2025 on the right foot. This January event provides an opportunity to step into the rapidly growing world of video podcasting with a roadmap for success.

