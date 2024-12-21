Panelli memorial to precede Supreme Court’s light January calendar

Panelli memorial to precede Supreme Court’s light January calendarKaren.Datangel Thu, 12/19/2024 - 10:23 NewsLink Before the Supreme Court hears its January oral arguments, it will conduct a session to remember former Justice Edward Panelli, who died in July.

