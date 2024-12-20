Province appoints new BC Hydro board chair, directors

CANADA, December 20 - The B.C. government has appointed a new chair and three new directors to the BC Hydro board of directors, ensuring the important work of keeping rates affordable, expanding critical electricity infrastructure to meet future demand, and effective management of drought and power imports continues to be prioritized.

Glen Clark has been appointed the new chair of the BC Hydro board of directors. Clark will take over the post from current chair, Lori Wanamaker, whose term will end on Dec. 31, 2024. Clark brings extensive leadership, corporate relations and resource development experience to the position, as a former premier and minister of finance and corporate relations, as well as former president of the Jim Pattison Group, a multinational corporation with diverse holdings.

Merran Smith is president of New Economy Canada and brings award-winning leadership uniting industry, government and civil-society partners to solve society’s most pressing social and ecological challenges. She represents Canada on the C3E International Ambassador Corps. The founder of Clean Energy Canada, Smith is broadly recognized as a fearless advocate and national leader in advancing Canada’s clean, zero-carbon economy.

Brynn Bourke is executive director of the BC Building Trades (BCBT). Under her leadership, BCBT has opened the College of the BC Building Trades, launched a youth ambassador program to connect apprentices with high school students, secured enhanced sanitation protocols on construction sites and supported initiatives that reduce barriers for under-represented groups to enter the trades. Bourke is a board member of BuildForce Canada and SkillPlan.

Don Kayne is president and CEO of Canfor Corporation, and former CEO of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Kayne has deep experience in international sales and marketing, human resources and executive compensation through 45 years with the forest company. Kayne has served the forestry industry in many roles, including numerous current and past leadership positions with provincial, national and international forestry-related associations and organizations.

The new directors will occupy spaces on the board left by Amanda Hobson and Victoria McMillan, whose terms are ending, and Irene Lanzinger and Daryl Fields, who are retiring.

Directors Nalaine Morin and Chief Clarence Louie, whose terms on the board will end on Dec. 31, 2024, have been reappointed for an additional two-year term. The remainder of the board is unchanged.

The board of directors is responsible for providing oversight and direction of BC Hydro, such as the implementation of relevant energy policy decisions of the Province. The board chair provides leadership in guiding the board’s activities in the best interests of BC Hydro and British Columbians.