CMS solicits additional applications for Rural Community Hospital Demonstration program

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dec. 20 solicited an additional 10 participants for its Rural Community Hospital Demonstration program. This program tests cost-based reimbursement for inpatient services for certain rural hospitals with less than 51 beds that do not qualify as critical access hospitals. Applications are due March 1, 2025, and new participants will be selected on a rolling basis beginning May 1, 2025, through June 30, 2028, the statutorily mandated end date for the demonstration project. More information can be found in the Federal Register.

