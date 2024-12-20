8 of 10 Baxter manufacturing lines restarted

After incurring damage from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, Baxter reports that as of Dec. 19, nearly all of its manufacturing lines in its North Cove, N.C., facility have been restarted. The producer of IV and peritoneal dialysis solutions says that the lines represent 85% of the site’s total pre-hurricane capacity.

Baxter officials say they expect production across the plant to rise to pre-hurricane levels early in the first quarter of 2025. “Note that it will take some time for product to flow through the distribution channels,” according to the Baxter website.