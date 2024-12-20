Governor Cooper Volunteers in Buncombe County, Thanks Volunteer Organizations Involved in Relief Efforts

NORTH CAROLINA, December 20 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper volunteered at the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) Servant Leadership Center and thanked volunteer organizations involved in relief efforts. The Governor was joined by Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry Chief Operating Officer Brandon Wilson, United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County President and CEO Dan Leroy and leaders from various volunteer organizations across North Carolina.

“Western North Carolina will continue to need help for years, and state government coordination with volunteer groups has been one of the most effective ways to recover and rebuild,” said Governor Cooper. “We are determined to succeed and we are deeply grateful for the volunteers who continue to work tirelessly in our communities.”

"On behalf of WNC we are honored to have Governor Cooper visit and work alongside ABCCM, the churches, and our community during Hurricane Helene relief efforts,” said Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry Chief Operating Officer Brandon Wilson. “His collaboration and presence today participating with our community partners packing food boxes has exemplified his leadership as Governor and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

“During this holiday season, despite so much tragedy and loss, it's important to take a moment to celebrate the extraordinary cooperation and service of countless nonprofit organizations, churches, businesses, government agencies and volunteers that has made Western North Carolina's response to Helene so remarkable,” said United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County President and CEO Dan Leroy. “Our ability to recover from this horrific disaster, and come out the other side even stronger, will depend directly on our ability to work together. This is what United Way has always been—and will always be—about."

Governor Cooper established the state’s disaster relief fund to raise donations to help western North Carolina rebuild. $16.8 million has been raised for the NC Disaster Relief Fund to help with Hurricane Helene recovery.

Governor Cooper has continued to support significant investments in Western North Carolina. In November, Governor Cooper traveled to Washington D.C. with a delegation to request more than $25 billion in federal funding for Helene recovery.

