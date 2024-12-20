Request for Applications – Affordable Housing Tenant Engagement Program
DOEE seeks an eligible entity to meaningfully engage and educate tenants of buildings participating in the District’s Affordable Housing Retrofit Accelerator (AHRA) about energy efficiency and electrification including benefits and technologies. The amount available for the project is approximately $50,000.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
- Download from the attachments section below.
- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-DBD-860” in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is January 1, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due.
DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Thursday January 9, 2025 @ 2:00pm. Details are listed below:
WebEx access>>
Meeting number: 2303 810 7245
Password: public
Join by phone:
+1-202-860-2110
Access code: 230 381 07245
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.
- Faith-based organizations.
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private enterprises.
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]
Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.
Legal Disclaimer:
