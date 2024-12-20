Judge Romanick Retirement

South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick will retire on 12/31/24. First elected as a District Court Judge in 2000, Judge Romanick served four terms in SCJD Judgeship #3 from 2000-2024.

Judge Romanick’s colleagues, friends, and family gathered at the Burleigh County courthouse on December 19, 2024 to celebrate his 24 years on the bench.

Supreme Court Justice Lisa McEvers congratulates Judge Romanick on his years of service.

Judge Romanick visits with well-wishers at a retirement celebration.