Judge Romanick Retirement

South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick will retire on 12/31/24. First elected as a District Court Judge in 2000, Judge Romanick served four terms in SCJD Judgeship #3 from 2000-2024.
Judge Romanick’s colleagues, friends, and family gathered at the Burleigh County courthouse on December 19, 2024 to celebrate his 24 years on the bench.
Supreme Court Justice Lisa McEvers congratulates Judge Romanick on his years of service.
Judge Romanick visits with well-wishers at a retirement celebration.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.