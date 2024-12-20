Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,543 in the last 365 days.

Judge Romanick Retirement

South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick will retire on 12/31/24.  First elected as a District Court Judge in 2000, Judge Romanick served four terms in SCJD Judgeship #3 from 2000-2024. 

Judge Romanick’s colleagues, friends, and family gathered at the Burleigh County courthouse on December 19, 2024 to celebrate his 24 years on the bench. 

Supreme Court Justice Lisa McEvers congratulates Judge Romanick on his years of service.

Judge Romanick visits with well-wishers at a retirement celebration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge Romanick Retirement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more