Judicial Referee Appointed

Kendra Richard has been appointed as a Judicial Referee for the South Central Judicial District, effective January 2, 2025.   Referee Richard will replace Jason Hammes who was elected to District Judgeship #3.  Judge Hammes replaces Judge Bruce Romanick who will retire on 12/31/2024 after serving 24 years on the bench.

