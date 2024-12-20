Judicial Referee Appointed

Kendra Richard has been appointed as a Judicial Referee for the South Central Judicial District, effective January 2, 2025. Referee Richard will replace Jason Hammes who was elected to District Judgeship #3. Judge Hammes replaces Judge Bruce Romanick who will retire on 12/31/2024 after serving 24 years on the bench.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.