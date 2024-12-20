This New Year, Resolve to Be Ready

Tired of making new year’s resolutions you’ll never keep? Try something new this year: resolve to get ready for disasters.

A look at last year’s intense hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and floods shows us how important it is to plan for disasters.

Now’s the perfect time to start preparing. Aim big or try something small – like the best resolutions, every step helps.

Talk with your family about what to do in an emergency. Plan where you’ll meet, how to get there, and choose a relative or friend who lives out of town to call if you can’t reach each other. Even better: invite a neighbor to join your plan.

List what you’ll take if you need to evacuate. Include important documents, medications and items for kids or pets. Keep these things somewhere they’re easy to find.

If you use public transit, call or visit the agency’s website to learn what to do if an evacuation is ordered.

Sign up for emergency alerts. Download the FEMA App to get alerts on your phone, browse safety tips and find open shelters. Your area may also have its own service, many of which work on cell phones or landlines – search online or call your emergency management agency to see.

Take pictures of important documents and save them somewhere secure. Also take photos of your home and belongings so you can file an insurance claim if they get damaged.

Build an emergency kit. Gather enough supplies to last your family several days, including pets and anyone with specific needs: Water (one gallon per person per day). Non-perishable food. Prescriptions. Cash (helpful since some credit card readers require power to operate). Flashlight and batteries. First aid kit. Masks to filter dust and smoke. Battery-powered or hand crank radio that can receive weather alerts. Whistle. Sanitation supplies like wipes and garbage bags. Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities. Phone chargers and a backup battery. Anything else your family will need – for suggestions, visit ready.gov/kit.

Check your insurance to see if it covers floods – most homeowner’s policies don’t. If yours doesn’t, visit FloodSmart.gov/get-insured or call the National Flood Insurance Program at (877) 336-2627 to research flood-specific policies.

Get involved. Take a first aid or CPR class. Join a Community Emergency Response Team. See if your fire department offers fire extinguisher training. Preparing can be fun too.

With storms, fires and floods becoming harsher and more frequent, now is the time to plan. Resolve to be ready, and you, your family and friends can start 2025 safer and better prepared.