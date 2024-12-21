Iconic Cape Florida Lighthouse Launches Year-Long Bicentennial Celebration

The Cape Florida Lighthouse has played a crucial role in maritime navigation and the cultural heritage of South Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proclaims December 17, 2024, "Cape Florida Lighthouse Day"

Friends of Cape Florida is proud to kick off the bicentennial anniversary of our treasured lighthouse.” — Christina Bracken

KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located on the southern tip of Key Biscayne at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park , the Cape Florida Lighthouse is Miami-Dade County's oldest standing historic structure. The iconic lighthouse was first constructed in 1825 to aid navigation around the Florida Reef, which extends from Key Biscayne to the Florida Keys.The Friends of Cape Florida , a Citizen Support Organization, government officials, volunteers, Bill Baggs State Park staff, and enthusiasts joined to kick off a year-long celebration of the storied lighthouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places.The Cape Florida Light, as it was called, is one of the oldest surviving lighthouses in Florida and has played a crucial role in maritime navigation and the cultural heritage of South Florida. It was decommissioned in 1990 but is registered with the Coast Guard as a Navigational Aid and lights up every six seconds.The lighthouse is a rich yet complex symbol of the region's diverse history and a treasured landmark for residents and visitors. "Friends of Cape Florida is proud to kick off the bicentennial anniversary of our treasured lighthouse," said Christina Bracken, President of Friends of Cape Florida. "We are grateful for the generous support from the Florida Lighthouse Association and the Florida Keys Reef Lights Foundation. 2025 will be a spectacular year celebrating and learning about the Light's incredible history."Throughout 2025 and leading up to the 200th culmination on December 17, 2025, an extensive agenda of events will commemorate the rich history of the Cape Florida Lighthouse. The events include storytelling, music, natural sciences, poetry, art, and archeology. Events will be held at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and throughout the county in collaboration with local advocates, artists, and institutions, including the local educational, cultural, and creative communities.

