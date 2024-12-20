Exercise Distant Fury Stallion/Steel Knight drives evolution of 920th Rescue Wing joint capabilities

The 920th Rescue Wing partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy to enhance combat search and rescue readiness by executing Distant Fury Stallion/Steel Knight Dec. 2-Dec. 12, in Southern California.

This joint exercise allowed the 920th RQW to validate its ability to operate in contested and isolated environments, focusing on interoperability in support of potential missions in the Indo-Pacific region. The scenarios tested personnel recovery, dynamic rescue operations, and agile combat logistics while emphasizing the wing’s ability to support maritime and littoral combat environments.

The exercise brought together a diverse group of units, including the 1st Marine Division, 5th Marine Regiment, Expeditionary Strike Group THREE, Amphibious Squadron FIVE, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, and the 920th RQW.

“This exercise demonstrated the strength and adaptability of our Airmen while integrating seamlessly with our Navy and Marine Corps counterparts. By coordinating dynamic missions across air, land, and sea, we validated the 920th RQW’s ability to project combat airpower into some of the most challenging environments,” said Col. Christopher Escajeda, 943d Rescue Group commander.

During the exercise, the 920th RQW strategically deployed assets to achieve mission objectives. This included four HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, three HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, and a total of 76 personnel from across the wing.

The Tactical Medical Augmentation Team integrated with naval forces to provide advanced casualty care in maritime environments. TMAT operations included establishing forward medical capabilities aboard the USS Somerset (LPD-25) and remaining on aboard for multiple days to conduct care for simulated combat injuries. The team demonstrated its ability to utilize shipboard medical assets, providing enhanced care closer to the point of injury and supporting prolonged patient transport when needed.

The 305th RQS tested the combat capabilities of the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, by completing dynamic training operations, including deck landing qualifications on the USS Santa Barbera (LCS-32), USS Tulsa (LCS-16) and the Somerset, simulated water rescue scenarios, and helicopter air-to-air refueling with the HC-130Js.

In addition, in a first for both the Air Force and Navy, the 305th RQS successfully embarked two HH-60W helicopters simultaneously on the Tulsa, demonstrating the precision required for unrivaled maritime rescue and combat operations.

“This task tested the operational compatibility and strategic value of deploying these helicopters from an Independence Class Littoral Combat Ship, setting a precedent for future joint tactics development. This integration is crucial for enhancing the wing’s operational flexibility, agility, lethality, and survivability, aligning with our strategic re-optimization for increased competitiveness in military operations,” said Lt. Col Brough McDonald, 305th RQS commander.

The 39th Rescue Squadron showcased its personnel movement and critical refueling capabilities by conducting helicopter air-to-air refueling with HH-60W helicopters from the 305th RQS and fixed-wing air-to-air refueling with Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft.

By supporting a range of platforms, the HC-130J enhances operational flexibility and mission success, ensuring seamless integration across the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. This expanded refueling capacity is critical for increasing operational range, improving mission sustainability, and enhancing the overall readiness of joint-force operations in complex and dynamic environments.

At the core of the operations the A-Staff brought together leadership from across the wing, enabling collaborative decision-making and resource allocation to meet complex mission demands. An Air Force A-staff is a highly organized and scalable command structure designed to enable effective mission planning and execution across various domains.

The A-staff integrated with joint forces and external units to ensure seamless interoperability. During DFS/Steel Knight, the A-staff functioned as a deployable command layer, coordinating operations with Marine Corps and Navy counterparts. They provided critical updates on personnel accountability, aircraft readiness, and mission progress, enabling leadership to make informed decisions in real time.

“The 920th RQW’s participation in this exercise showcased the strategic value of our combined arms team in joint operations. By executing missions across maritime, littoral, and contested environments, we demonstrated our ability to integrate with naval and ground forces, ensuring the joint force is prepared to recover and protect isolated personnel wherever the mission demands,” said Col. Jesse Hamilton, 920th RQW commander.

The 920th RQW is AFRC’s only CSAR wing, whose mission is to plan, lead, and conduct military rescue operations and missions to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel.