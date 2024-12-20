Submit Release
Three Kings Parade

Next date: Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM to 03:00 PM

Mayor Francis X. Suarez, District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes, and District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo are proud to announce the return of the iconic Three Kings Parade, scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM. This city-sponsored event will begin on SW 27th Avenue and proceed east along SW 8th Street, concluding at SW 17th Avenue.

The parade will showcase festive floats, talented performers, and holiday music, celebrating Miami's diverse cultural heritage while uniting the community.  Residents and visitors are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy this free event and secure a spot along the route. The parade will also feature a surprise Grand Marshal.

When

  • Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM

Location

SW 8th Street and SW 27th Avenue, Miami, View Map

