MS Company Delivers Haircare Products to Sweden

Strands of Faith has benefited from the U.S. Commercial Service Mississippi’s comprehensive support and guidance since 2019. The company has received valuable assistance in market research, partner identification, export financing, international logistics, legal issues, and recovery resources under the CARES ACT. 

This year, Founder/CEO of Strands of Faith, Ameka Coleman, participated in the 2024 Global Diversity ExporTech™, an 11-week online program. During six intensive 3-hour sessions, she received personalized coaching and connections with local and national resources. Their guidance was instrumental in helping Strands of Faith navigate the complexities of export planning. CS Mississippi responsibilities included reviewing applications and websites, scheduling introductory calls, refining elevator pitches, addressing obstacles and risks, and assisting with plan templates. 


Strands of Faith chose to place emphasis on reaching new markets through online, direct to consumer sales. Strands of Faith successfully qualified new prospects thanks to the integration of electronic data sources, on-the-ground intelligence and exporting expertise. Strands of Faith officials confirmed the shipment of hair care products to Sweden.

