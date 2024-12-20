Chavis Building & Renovation Services expands to Perrysburg, Ohio, offering home improvement services. Chavis is committed to quality & customer satisfaction.

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chavis Building & Renovation Services , a leading provider of high-quality home improvement services, is excited to announce its expansion into the Perrysburg, Ohio market. Chavis’ Home Remodeling Services in Perrysburg, Ohio expansion will allow them to offer its comprehensive range of services to homeowners in the area.Chavis Building & Renovation Services specializes in a variety of home improvement projects, including:- Home Building- General Contracting- Kitchen Remodeling- Bathroom Remodeling- Basement Remodeling- Drywall Installation- Interior Painting- Trim Carpentry"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and commitment to quality to the Perrysburg community," said Joe Chavis, Owner, at Chavis Building & Renovation Services."Our team of skilled craftsmen is passionate about transforming houses into homes. We take pride in our meticulous attention to detail and our ability to deliver exceptional results that exceed our clients' expectations."Chavis Building & Renovation Services is known for its attention to detail, superior craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. The company’s commitment to quality is evident in every project, from small repairs to large-scale renovations.About Chavis Building & Renovation ServicesChavis Building & Renovation Services is a trusted name in the home improvement industry. With years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional results.

