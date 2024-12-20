Minnesota DNR accepting comments on off-highway vehicle strategic master plans (published December 20, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through Feb. 21, 2025 on strategic master plans for each of the three primary categories of off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation: all-terrain vehicles (ATV), off-road vehicles (ORV), and off-highway motorcycles (OHM).

The plans communicate the background and trends of OHV recreation, share information about statewide OHV trail management and strategic planning, and provide guidance regarding future trail maintenance and development practices. While the plans do not identify specific trail alignments or include commitments for future development, they do identify considerations that might make an area well-suited or ill-suited for future trail development. In addition to the three strategic master plans, the DNR has developed an overview document that ties the individual plans together.

The plans and overview document are available for review on the OHV planning project webpage. Printed copies of the plans are available by request.

The DNR will host an online webinar with live captioning on Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. to provide an overview of the draft plans. Instructions for how to join the webinar can be found on the project webpage. Individuals with a disability who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event are asked to contact Molly Lou Pintok at [email protected] or 651-259-5095 by Jan. 14.

Comments on the draft plans must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

Comments can be provided electronically through the project webpage or by emailing them to [email protected] .

. Mail-in comments should be sent to Molly Lou Pintok, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

All comments will be considered as the DNR finalizes the plans during the first half of 2025. More information about OHV recreation is available on the DNR website.

For additional questions, to request printed copies of the plans, or for more information about the Jan. 28 webinar, contact Molly Lou Pintok at [email protected] or 651-259-5095.