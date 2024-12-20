Oregon Division of Financial Regulation urges licensees to prepare for outage of NASAA electronic filing depository Jan. 1-5 for website migration

Dec. 20, 2024

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) advises filers who use the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) Electronic Filing Depository (EFD) that the system will be offline and unavailable to all filers and regulators Jan. 1-5. If your filing is due during those dates, DFR advises you to file before 9 p.m. Pacific Time Dec. 31, 2024.

The EFD will be updated and migrated to a new website, nasaaefd.org .

. EFD services will be offline and unavailable to all filers and regulators after 9 p.m. Pacific Time Dec. 31, 2024, through 6 a.m. Pacific Time Jan. 6, 2025.

NASAA will migrate all usernames and passwords to the new site. EFD users will not need to update or change their credentials.

Starting Jan. 6, 2025, EFD support staff can be reached at 1-800-378-5007 (toll-free) or support@nasaaefd.org.

More information is available in the NASAA news release: NASAA announces upcoming changes to the electronic filing depository.



If you must make a filing during this timeframe that you would otherwise file through EFD, you may still file using paper filings. Forms are available on the Division of Financial Regulation's applications, forms, and reports webpage. If you have questions or concerns, send an email DFR's securities registration unit at Securities.Registrations@dcbs.oregon.gov



About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.

