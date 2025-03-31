Fraud Fighter Summit and Resource Fair set for April 12 in Medford

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) and Oregon AARP are hosting the Fraud Fighter Summit and Resource Fair on Saturday, April 12, in Medford.



The free event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will be at the Smullin Health Education Center, 2825 E. Barnett Road, in Medford. Doors open at 9 a.m. Parking is available on site and a light lunch will be provided.

Joining DFR and AARP will be representatives from the Federal Trade Commission and the Construction Contractors Board, who will provide insights on current scams. Attendees will learn tips on how to protect themselves against fraud.

They will hear from DFR Administrator TK Keen; Oregon AARP State Director Bandana Shrestha; Oregon AARP Director of Advocacy and Outreach Carmel Snyder; Construction Contractors Board Communications and Outreach Coordinator Tori Garcia; Federal Trade Commission Regional Director Chuck Harwood; and Doug Shadel, a national expert, author, and columnist on fraud prevention.

Keen will be speaking about spotting and recovering from scams and steps to follow while working with your insurance company. This information, which will accompany Garcia’s presentation, will provide consumers with tips and resources for scam and fraud avoidance, resources for recovery, and how to report.

“It is important for people to do their due diligence so that they do not become a victim of scams and fraud,” Keen said. “This is especially true when they are in a vulnerable position, including after a natural disaster. Unfortunately, not everyone who rushes in after a flood or fire is there to help.”

If you believe you may have been scammed related to an insurance or financial product or claim, DFR has resources to help you. Consumer advocates are available by calling 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or emailing dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov or dfr.insurancehelp@dcbs.oregon.gov. More information is also available at dfr.oregon.gov/help.

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.