Cybertip Leads to Arrest of Weakley County Man on Charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

WEAKLEY COUNTY – A cybertip that child sexual abuse material had been distributed online led to an investigation by TBI special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad, the office of the 27th Judicial District Attorney General Colin Johnson, and the Martin Police Department.

On December 13th, agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child sexual abuse material involving a minor child. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Zachary Fortner of Martin had possessed and distributed content online.

On December 19th, TBI ICAC agents, Homeland Security Investigations, and investigators with the Martin Police Department executed a search warrant of Fortner’s residence, where multiple electronic devices were seized.

Zachary Fortner (DOB 06/10/1989) was taken into custody and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was booked into the Weakley County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

The TBI has information about online dangers, sextortion, and common-sense tips for the public on its website, at www.tn.gov/tbi. Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills should visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, at www.netsmartz.org.