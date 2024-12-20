CDPHE investigating air quality issue at Platte River Biogas, LLC in Weld County

Denver (Dec. 20, 2024) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating an air quality issue at the Platte River Biogas, LLC facility in LaSalle. The facility processes manure into renewable gas.

CDPHE has received reports of odors, and recent air monitoring has detected elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide onsite.

CDPHE is working closely with Weld County Public Health and other agencies to gather data, and assess potential risks, both to Platte River Biogas employees and to the public. Area residents have been notified. CDPHE is using various monitoring technologies to take readings both at the facility and among the dwelling units that are approximately 2,000 feet away. Initial monitoring does not indicate an acute public health risk to residents, and extended monitoring by the department is in progress.

To report air quality concerns in Weld County, please contact the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment at 970-304-6415 or submit a concern online.

