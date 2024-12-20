"Why Am I So Tired?” Quiz Launched by Nonprofit to Provide Insights Into Fatigue Causes

After a successful pilot phase, NHJI is launching the online tiredness test, offering free access to help individuals with persistent fatigue.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Health Journal Institute (“NHJI” or the “organization”), a registered Canadian nonprofit organization, is officially launching the S.T.A.T. (Significant Tiredness Assessment Test) following the successful completion of its pilot evaluation phase. The tiredness assessment, also referred to as the "why am I so tired quiz," can now be accessed at: https://newhealthjournal.org/news/why-am-i-so-tired-quiz After six months of beta testing, which began in June 2024 and assessed over 38,000 users, the S.T.A.T. assessment is now moving into a broader, publicly available phase starting January 1, 2025. The pilot phase demonstrated the non-diagnostic tool's usability and effectiveness in providing meaningful insights into potential causes of fatigue, paving the way for its expanded release.Fatigue remains a widespread and growing issue in modern health. A 2022 CDC study revealed that 13.5% of adults in the U.S. feel “very tired or exhausted” on “most” or “every” day. This translates to over 32 million adults experiencing a diminished quality of life due to persistent tiredness. In response to this challenge, NHJI helped develop the S.T.A.T. through a technology partnership to provide an accessible, nonmedical self-assessment tool that offers personalized insights into fatigue, addressing a significant gap in available resources.During its pilot phase, the "why am I so tired quiz" received consistently positive feedback on ease of use, short questionnaire format, and the simplicity and relevance of results. The pilot enabled NHJI to gather user feedback to refine the tool, resulting in several adjustments to the quiz format and delivery options. Furthermore, the pilot validated the focus on creating a resource for individuals who frequently wonder, “Why am I always tired?” or “Why am I so tired?” The insights gained during this phase have prepared the nonprofit for the next stage of the initiative.With its official launch scheduled for January 2025, the S.T.A.T. is now entering a wider release phase to expand its reach and enhance the follow-up resources available to users. Planned next steps include integrating more educational tools, offering more comprehensive guidance on managing fatigue, and partnering with additional experts in fields such as nutrition, exercise, and sleep science.The assessment’s importance is underscored by findings from a 2024 Talker Research study, which revealed that the average American spends 1,460 hours per year feeling tired, with 58% reporting that fatigue negatively impacts their enjoyment of life. Furthermore, fatigue frequently leads to social and emotional consequences, as 34% of respondents admitted to skipping events and 27% to canceling plans with loved ones due to tiredness.While fatigue may often be dismissed as a minor inconvenience, it can indicate underlying health issues such as sleep disorders, nutritional deficiencies, or medical conditions such as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). The "why am I so tired quiz" provides a convenient first step for individuals seeking more information about factors potentially contributing to their fatigue and appropriate follow-up actions.In the field of online fatigue resources, several several governmental health departments and informational health publications provide educational resources to help individuals understand potential causes of tiredness, which can range from lifestyle factors to underlying medical conditions. For example, the NHS (National Health Service) offers comprehensive guides on fatigue, addressing common contributors such as poor sleep hygiene, stress, and dehydration, as well as medical conditions like anemia, diabetes, hypothyroidism, and mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety (NHS Fatigue Guide). The National Institutes of Health (NIH) provides extensive information on chronic fatigue and its links to conditions like Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), sleep apnea, and nutritional deficiencies, though it does not offer automated assessment tools (NIH Fatigue Information). The Mayo Clinic highlights similar causes in its educational resources and offers the Well-Being Index, a self-assessment tool aimed at healthcare professionals to evaluate mental and emotional well-being, including fatigue, but it is tailored to specific professional contexts (Mayo Clinic Well-Being Index).The NHJI’s focus on fatigue and energy education reflects a broader public interest in understanding issues like long COVID, adrenal fatigue, and empathy fatigue. With continued research into how these factors contribute to persistent tiredness, providing tools that help individuals identify and manage causes of fatigue will remain central to the organization’s mission.About New Health Journal Institute (NHJI)NHJI ( https://nhji.org ) is a nonprofit with the mission of advancing public health and wellness knowledge by reporting on new research and providing free public resources. Its Fatigue Studies initiative, the Significant Tiredness Assessment Test (S.T.A.T.), helps individuals explore potential causes of persistent tiredness and access helpful resources.

