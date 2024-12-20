Submit Release
Commerce seeks input, engagement with Comprehensive Plan Implementation Progress Report

Commerce is beginning work on the Comprehensive Plan Implementation Progress report as described in RCW 36.70A.130(9).

We are seeking input and participation from local jurisdictions, stakeholders and the public to gauge the impact of comprehensive plan implementation on key outcomes including housing affordability and availability, permit processing timelines, greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles travelled.

Please consider sharing your experience with implementing the comprehensive plan by sharing details or signing up for a workgroup or listening session by completing this form.

Your input will help Commerce to develop measurable outcomes that track the impact of planning in Washington state. Please share your input or sign up to participate by Jan. 24, 2025.

For questions or additional information, please contact project manager Mary Reinbold at mary.reinbold@commerce.wa.gov.

