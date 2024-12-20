Commerce seeks third-party rebate administrator for the Inflation Reduction Act Home Energy Rebate programs

The IRA Home Energy Rebates programs will provide rebates to low- and moderate-income households for whole-home energy-efficiency retrofits and electrification. These programs will reduce costs for households weatherizing their homes or purchasing high-efficiency electrical appliances.

There will be an emphasis on supporting households in overburdened communities. At least 40.8% of funds from both programs must be distributed to low-income households and an additional 10% of funds will be distributed to low-income multifamily buildings.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

Providing a project delivery solution with customer support and rebate processing capabilities

Providing the project database and public-facing project website (including website development, hosting, and maintenance)

Producing educational materials, conducting outreach, and managing outreach channels

Facilitating and reviewing home energy assessments for modeled energy savings pathways rebate applications and reviewing the limited home assessments for HVAC rebates

Onboarding and managing contractors in the Qualified Contractor Network

Processing rebate payments to contractors and retailers

Developing and implementing an approach to provide navigation support for braiding and stacking existing incentive and funding options

Program monitoring, tracking, reporting, auditing

Program coordination with Commerce, stakeholders, and vendors conducting income verification and home retrofit quality assurance

Please see the complete RFA (Box link) for more information and minimum requirements for applicants.

The Zoom pre-proposal webinars will be held on Jan. 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (PST) and Jan. 16, 2025, at 12 p.m. Registration is required. Attendance is strongly encouraged but not required.

The deadline to submit applications is March 3, 2025, at 4 pm.

Please email contract coordinator AnnaJoy Gillis if you have any questions.