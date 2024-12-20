Sullivan County Woman Indicted, Charged in TBI Voter Registration Case

BLOUNTVILLE – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Kingsport woman accused of improperly trying to vote in several recent elections.

At the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents began investigating the actions of Jo Ann Morrison (DOB 7/14/1962) this fall. Agents determined Morrison, a convicted felon, attempted to vote on two occasions in recent elections, after being informed by election administrators she was ineligible to do so.

On December 11th, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Morrison with two counts of Improper Registration or Voting and two counts of Perjury. Today, authorities booked her into the Sullivan County Jail on $7,500 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

