Wonowon Elementary addition, upgrades begin

CANADA, December 20 - New upgrades to Wonowon Elementary in northeastern B.C. will lead to an improved, expanded school with better access for people with disabilities.

“Our government’s historic investments in new and expanded schools are delivering quality learning environments that support students’ learning and growth,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This project will ensure more students in the Peace region can continue to learn, play and grow in an accessible, modern school for decades to come.”

The Province is providing nearly $17 million to partially replace Wonowon Elementary. The project will make space for 20 additional students in the school. The replacement will also include upgrading the water well and filtration system and making the school more accessible to people with disabilities by installing ramps. The construction is expected to be complete by fall 2025.

“This investment in Wonowon Elementary demonstrates our government’s commitment to building, expanding and upgrading schools in B.C.,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Remote communities need investments in their classrooms and schools, and we will keep delivering results for communities just like Wonowon throughout the province.”

This investment is part of more than $65 million provided by the government since 2017 to the Peace River North School District to expand and improve schools. This includes funding for an eight-classroom prefabricated addition to Dr. Kearney Middle school, which is in design development, a new gym at Upper Halfway Elementary, which opened in December 2023, and the new Anne Roberts Young school, completed in September 2020.

“Next year, our students will be learning in a bright, updated space,” said Helen Gilbert, chair, Peace River North Board of Education. “The changes will be good for students, staff and the community. It will be exciting for the students to watch the building go up over the rest of this school year.”

Since September 2017, government has approved almost $6 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for schools throughout the province. This has resulted in more than 42,000 new student spaces and more than 38,000 seismically safer seats in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects