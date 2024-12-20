H.R. 7931, Preserving Emergency Access in Key Sites Act

H.R. 7931, the Preserving Emergency Access in Key Sites Act, would increase Medicare payments for certain rural ambulance suppliers and hospitals. Payments would rise to 101 percent of what is termed reasonable cost, which is greater than amounts under current law. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would increase direct spending by $74 million over the 2025-2034 period and that enacting the bill would not affect revenues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.