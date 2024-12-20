H.R. 8816, American Medical Innovation and Investment Act of 2024

H.R. 8816, the American Medical Innovation and Investment Act of 2024, would modify rules for determining national and local coverage in Medicare’s programs and revise certain Medicare payments and benefits. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would decrease net direct spending by $129 million over the 2025-2034 period. The bill would provide $5 million to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which CBO estimates would increase direct spending by the same amount over the 2025-2034 period to implement changes to the national and local coverage process. The bill also would expand Medicare coverage for the home infusion of drugs. CBO estimates that enacting that provision would reduce direct spending by $134 million over the 2025-2034 period. The bill also would direct the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a four-year demonstration project offering medically tailored, home-delivered meals to beneficiaries with heart disease, diabetes, or other conditions. CBO estimates that enacting the medically tailored meals demonstration would not significantly affect direct spending over the 2025‑2034 period. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would not affect revenues.