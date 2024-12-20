Premier Music Cruise FriendShip Now Offering Crypto Purchase Option with Solana via Helio

Sail From Miami To Belize February 21-26, 2025 With Music From Disclosure (DJ Set), DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), Duck Sauce (A-Trak & Armand Van Helden) & More

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FriendShip, the world’s premier music cruise taking place February 21-26, 2025 aboard the Norwegian Joy, has announced another available payment option for fans. Now in order to serve the expanding crypto market, FriendShip is partnering with Solana blockchain to offer staterooms for sale through Helio. More information can be found at: https://thefriendship.com/crypto/ Shares FriendShip Founder and dance music icon Gary Richards (aka Destructo), “Solana and cryptocurrency have the potential to revolutionize payment solutions for live events, making transactions simpler, faster, and more cost-effective. I’m excited to explore the intersection of cutting-edge technology and entertainment as we enter a new era. The possibilities are endless, and I look forward to shaping the future of this dynamic industry."FriendShip’s fifth annual event - a curatorial masterclass featuring 70+ international artists from across the electronic music spectrum– will take place aboard the Norwegian Joy for the floating music festival’s fifth edition Friday, February 21 - Wednesday, February 26, 2025, departing from Miami and landing at Harvest Caye island in Belize for a full 24-hour private island party, making this the festival’s most monumental installment yet.FriendShip 2025 will showcase superstar headliners making their festival debuts, including Disclosure (DJ Set), DJ Pee .Wee (DJ alias for modern neo-soul pioneer Anderson .Paak), and legendary electronic music superduo Duck Sauce (A-Trak & Armand Van Helden). Other headliners include A-Trak (Solo Set), underground house selectors Adam Ten, Mita Gami, live electronic trio Klangphonics (making their Western Hemisphere festival debut), bass music producers Tape B and Hamdi, and Ben Sterling, ethereal genre-blender HAAi, and percussive-oriented producer / Skrillex-collaborator Ahadadream.German producer Boys Noize, Australian tech house maestro Wax Motif, bass house innovator AC Slater, Armand Van Helden (Solo Set), underground legend Justin Martin, and the festival-founder himself, Destructo. FriendShip favorites such as Mary Droppinz, Mija, and more will also be returning for the 2025 sailing.FriendShip 2025 will also showcase an extensive list of rising stars and emerging subcultural scenes, highlighting Gary Richards’ singular talent for discovering the next wave of electronic music powerhouses. UKG-expert Oppidan, alongside other UKG up-and-comers such as 33 Below, camoufly, and more, will be making their FriendShip debuts in 2025. Also joining the 2025 sailing are Brazilian heavyweight such as illusionize and Beltran, Ecuador-bred, Miami-based DJ/vocalist Milushka, renowned breaks DJ/producer Krafty Kuts, and Danish-Filipino DJ Manda Moor, who will be bringing her Mood Child brand to the ship with Parisian house artist Sirus Hood.In addition to its meticulously-handpicked musical lineup, FriendShip boasts a unique curation of non-musical programming and activations. Including some new faces joining the beloved ‘FriendShip Skate Team’ alongside ultra-talented skaters such as Aaron Jaws Homoki, Dominick Walker, and David Loy.FriendShip 2025 will also welcome back festival-favorite Dita Von Tesse for her annual ‘Ship Teese’ burlesque show, which will once again showcase the legendary performer’s lavish costumes and spell-binding dance numbers.The 2025 sailing will mark FriendShip’s second consecutive year aboard the Norwegian Joy, which was refurbished in 2020 and again this year. The 4,000 guest capacity vessel is 1,000+ ft in length, has 21 restaurants, a go-cart course and a 30 foot water slide. The cruise’s newest renovation will feature a bevy of new luxury accommodations, including an elevated onboard spa experience with the expanded Thermal Suite.The brand-new Thermal Suite will feature a waterfall adorned entrance leading into 3x as many hot tile lounges, a sauna, ice room, aromatic steam room, as well as a new Biostation with IV Drip Therapy, four-senses loungers, and Kneipp haptic foot therapy.The vessel will also expand its two Premiere Owner Haven Suites to include three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a fully renovated living room, master bedroom, outdoor balcony furniture, and a new separate dining room overlooking the forward-facing The Haven Horizon Lounge.Those two suites, alongside the rest of the Norwegian Joy’s luxurious Haven suites (which encompass an area known as the exclusive “ship-within-a-ship”) is a key-card access only complex at the top of the ship, with spacious suites,a dedicated 24-hour butler and concierge services, a private pool, restaurant, bar, and private sundeck.The ship’s redesign will also result in 24 new balcony staterooms and 40 new spa balcony staterooms, leading directly into the Mandara Spa and the brand-new Thermal Suite.All Haven suites are officially sold-out, with limited availability remaining for balcony, and interior tier cabins.FriendShip 2025 lineupHeadliners (A-Z)A-TrakAC SlaterAdam TenAhadadreamArmand Van HeldenBeltranBen SterlingBoys NoizeDestructoDisclosureDita Von TesseDJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak)Duck SauceHaaiHamdiJustin MartinKlangphonicsMita GamiTape BOppidanWax MotifTier 2 (A-Z)33 BelowAna CalderonCamouflyCharles MeyerCraig WilliamsDarkh FunkhDefiedDJ GlenDJ SoupDoorlyDownloEaterErezFlava DFred ThurstG FelixGina TurnerIllusionizeJack BeatsJessu & PykaJon CaseyJ. PhlipKrafty KutzLittle FritterLouisahhhManda MoorMary DroppinzMason MaynardMia MorettiMijaMilushkaMr. CarmackPineo & LoebRavenShadientShimmySirus HoodSosaStaccatoStylustSubsetT3MPRThe Funk HuntersTrance MumWongoAbout HelioHelio provides crypto checkout solutions for merchants & apps, making it easy for anyone to accept USDC and other digital currencies. Designed for ease of use, especially those new to crypto payments, Helio is a faster and more cost effective alternative to traditional payment methods. Empowering over 6,000 sellers and one million users, Helio supports major blockchains including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum and L2s.CONNECT WITH FRIENDSHIPWebsite: https://thefriendship.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefriendshipofficial/?hl=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Friendshipamf Twitter: https://x.com/Friendship

