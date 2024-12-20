Clemency Granted to 22 Individuals

Governor Kathy Hochul today granted clemency to 22 individuals, including 21 pardons and one commutation. This action recognizes individuals demonstrating remorse, exemplifying rehabilitation and displaying a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. After implementing procedural reforms to strengthen the clemency process, Governor Hochul has made a total of 94 grants of clemency during her time in office.

“Upon taking office, I implemented a series of reforms to bring additional transparency and accountability to the clemency process,” Governor Hochul said. “I will continue working with law enforcement, victims’ rights groups, prosecutors, reform advocates and all stakeholders to ensure this process is operationalized responsibly.”

The Governor's Office has taken a number of steps to improve transparency and communication in the clemency process. The Executive Clemency Bureau has implemented a new policy of sending regular letters to individuals with clemency applications, informing them of their case status, and providing information about how to submit supplemental information in support of their applications. The Governor's Office also launched an updated online web hub to assist clemency applicants with the application process; this hub includes template clemency application forms for both pardons and commutations to provide prospective applicants with improved guidance about what information to include when they apply.

The Governor also convened a Clemency Advisory Panel comprised of impartial experts to assist in advising the Governor on clemency applications. Following recommendations from the Clemency Advisory Panel, Governor Hochul is granting pardons to 21 individuals and commuting the sentences of one individual.

Pardons

The individuals granted pardons today have all lived crime-free lives for over a decade – and in many cases several decades – and have demonstrated positive contributions to their communities. Several of today's pardon recipients were convicted of an offense while living in New York State, but have since relocated to other states. The individuals receiving pardons have continued to have their lives impacted by their criminal convictions. The Governor’s pardons will help alleviate these challenges.

Tina Belton-Pittman, 57, has lived a crime-free life for 28 years. Ms. Belton-Pittman was convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1996.

Sabino De Los Santos, 59, has lived a crime-free life for 25 years. Mr. De Los Santos was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree in 1999.

Leroy Byfield, 70, has lived a crime-free life for 29 years. Mr. Byfield was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree in 1993.

Bienvenido Padilla Pichardo, 46, has lived a crime-free life for 17 years. Mr. Padilla Pichardo was convicted of Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree in 2007.

Efigenia Canelo, 61, has lived a crime-free life for 23 years. Ms. Canelo was convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 2001.

Jose Zorrilla Filpo, 42, has lived a crime-free life for 19 years. Mr. Zorrilla Filpo was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree in 2005.

Julio Cuello Guzman, 62, has lived a crime-free life for 25 years. Mr. Cuello Guzman was convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1999.

Marlon Baksh, 64, has lived a crime-free life for 20 years. Mr. Baksh was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree in 2004.

Gene Lovick, 68, has lived a crime-free life for 44 years. Mr. Lovick was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree in 1980.

Ayisha Ingram-Mincey, 45, has lived a crime-free life for 26 years. Ms. Ingram-Mincey was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1998.

Timothy O’Brien, 74, has lived a crime-free life for 46 years. Mr. O’Brien was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1978 and Possession of a Dangerous Drug in the Sixth Degree in 1971.

Jaime Restrepo, 49, has lived a crime-free life for 22 years. Mr. Restrepo was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 2002.

Luis Sanchez, 62, has lived a crime-free life for 38 years. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree in 1986.

Pablo Pulido, 59, has lived a crime-free life for 19 years. He was convicted of Assault in the Third Degree in 2005 and Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1987.

Jose Gonzalez, 65, has lived a crime-free life for 33 years. Mr. Gonzalez was convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1991.

Roderick Johnson, 61, has lived a crime-free life for 35 years. Mr. Johnson was convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1989.

Shivlall Parbhoo, 41, has lived a crime-free life for 23 years. Mr. Parbhoo was convicted of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree and Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in 2001.

Herbert Martin, 62, has lived a crime-free life for 43 years. Mr. Martin was convicted of Burglary in the Third Degree in 1981.

Alyssa Depew, 35, has lived a crime-free life for 13 years. Ms. Depew was convicted of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree in 2011.

Troy Stevenson, 59, has lived a crime-free life for 35 years. Mr. Stevenson was convicted of Insurance Fraud in the Third Degree in 1989.

Gary Williams, 55, has lived a crime-free life for 35 years. Mr. Williams was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree in 1989.

Commutation

The individual granted a commutation today has demonstrated remorse and a commitment to rehabilitation. He has served a significant length of his original sentence, and during that time has become a mentor to others and engaged in activities to improve his life and the lives of others around him.

Trevers Jackson, 57, was convicted of Enterprise Corruption, Burglary in the Second Degree, and associated charges in 2004 and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He has served nearly 22 years of that sentence. Mr. Jackson’s sentence is being commuted to allow him an earlier opportunity to appear before the Parole Board so that the board can make a determination about whether he is suitable for parole.