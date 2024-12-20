DEPTH OF FIELD A FILM BY PENWHEEL UNIVERSE SHINES A LIGHT ON THE U.S. FOSTER CARE SYSTEM - NOW STREAMING

Depth Of Field a Film by Penwheel Universe Rafael Petardi as Charles in Depth of Field Actors Rafael Petardi & Thea Saccoliti in Depth of Field

A Film by Director John F. Uranday, Produced by Bobby Cloud & Orlin Dobreff

Depth of Field is a story about connection and redemption. It highlights the struggles of the foster care system while showing how a simple bond can change lives forever.” — John F. Uranday

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penwheel Universe is excited to announce that its award-winning indie drama Depth of Field, written and directed by John F. Uranday, is now streaming on major platforms. The film had a sold-out world premiere at Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21st.

This poignant story delves into the complexities of the U.S. foster care system and the transformative power of human connection.

Depth of Field follows the journey of Charles, a widower portrayed by actor Rafael Petardi (Red Notice), who has lost his will to live. His sad existence takes a dramatic turn when he befriends a spirited foster child living next door, played by newcomer Thea Saccoliti. Their unexpected bond rekindles hope and purpose in Charles's life, exploring themes of love, resilience, and the importance of community.

“Depth of Field is a story about connection and redemption. It highlights the struggles of the foster care system while showing how a simple bond can change lives forever. I hope this film sparks conversations and inspires change” said director John F. Uranday.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ella Thomas (Nightbitch), George (The Communist Daughter), Jay Acovone (Lethal Weapon), Carrie Quinn Dolin (Family Law) and Thea Saccoliti, bringing depth and authenticity to this heartfelt narrative. Produced by Bobby Cloud and Orlin Dobreff for Penwheel Universe, Depth of Field aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by foster children and the profound impact they can have on those around them.

“As a producer and co-writer, said producer Bobby Cloud, I believe that 'Depth of Field' not only tells a powerful story but also sheds light on the often-overlooked experiences of foster children. Our hope is that audiences will connect with the characters and feel inspired to make a difference.”

Distributed by One Tree Entertainment, Depth of Field is now available on major platforms.

Trailer:

https://youtu.be/oofAI66TjFs

Join us in exploring the depths of human connection and the hope that can emerge from the most unexpected places.

ABOUT PENWHEEL UNIVERSE

Penwheel Universe is a dynamic film company with an impressive legacy of storytelling excellence, known for crafting award-winning feature films and shorts that resonate with audiences. With their eyes set on new horizons, they’re expanding into television, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative narratives to the small screen. In 2024, Penwheel Universe released two highly anticipated feature films (#Trolledsos and Depth of Field) on popular streaming platforms, marking another milestone in their journey.

Founded by the visionary talents of John Frank Uranday, a gifted writer and director, and Bobby Cloud, a producer and writer with a knack for turning scripts into captivating screen experiences, Penwheel Universe is fueled by a shared passion for storytelling that challenges, entertains, and inspires. With an ambitious slate of upcoming projects, Penwheel Universe continues to carve its path in the industry, driven by creativity, dedication, and a fearless pursuit of groundbreaking stories.

ABOUT ONE TREE ENTERTAINMENT

From our roots as a production company, we understand the importance of sales estimates, timely reports, and transparency in bringing you and your film along the sales path. As both a sales agent and distributor, we have no upfront fees or hidden costs. We take on projects we believe have a market and invest our time and money to help achieve your goals.

We provide honesty and transparency in all relationships we build. The project’s needs come first to ensure it reaches the right audiences globally.

