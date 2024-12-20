CitiScape Builders Group, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years of Building Homes and Owner's Representation Services in NYC and NJ

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CitiScape Builders Group, Inc., a leading owner's representative firm and custom home builder in Livingston, NJ, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary in the industry.

Founded in 2004 by Lawrence H. Gerstein, with Allison Law joining in 2018, CitiScape has earned a reputation for excellence in construction, creative design, and a commitment to customer satisfaction that redefines the luxury home-building and renovation experience.

"For two decades, we've been dedicated to building exceptional homes and providing expert guidance to homeowners throughout the construction process," says Lawrence H. Gerstein, co-founder of CitiScape Builders Group. "Our passion lies in combining meticulous craftsmanship with innovative design to create functional and beautiful living spaces that stand the test of time."

As a premier home builder in New Jersey, CitiScape specializes in crafting luxurious single-family homes, townhouses, and multifamily residences. The company's meticulous approach, honed over years of experience as a trusted Livingston, NJ contractor, ensures that every detail is carefully considered, from the initial property placement and floor plan design to selecting top-quality finishes.

CitiScape's expertise extends beyond new construction. Their team of experienced professionals provides comprehensive build and remodeling services, guiding clients through every step of the process. This integrated approach ensures seamless project management and a cohesive vision for each home.

In addition to their New Jersey custom home building and remodeling services, CitiScape has established a strong presence in New York City, providing expert owner's representation services. This division caters to discerning Property Owners and Developers seeking guidance and advocacy throughout their construction and renovation projects.

"We understand that building or renovating a home is a significant financial and emotional investment," adds Allison Law. "Our single family home owner's representation services provide clients with peace of mind, ensuring their projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality ."

Whether collaborating on a new construction custom single family home in New Jersey or undertaking a complex new construction project or complete renovation in New York City, CitiScape's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. Their team of skilled craftsmen and construction experts works tirelessly to bring each client's vision to life, exceeding industry standards and delivering exceptional results.

As local builders and owner's representatives, Lawrence and Allison are readily accessible to their clients, providing ongoing support even after completing the project. This commitment to customer service has earned CitiScape a loyal following and numerous testimonials from satisfied homeowners.

"Our goal is to make the home-building and renovation journey as enjoyable and stress-free as possible," says Gerstein. "We believe in building lasting relationships with our clients, and we're committed to providing exceptional service long after they've moved into their dream home."

CitiScape Builders Group, Inc. is excited to embark on its third decade of service, expanding both its NJ custom home building and NYC owner's representation services. The company remains dedicated to providing clients with the highest level of expertise, craftsmanship, and customer care.

To learn more about CitiScape Builders Group and its services, visit citiscapebg.com.

