Lancaster Barndo Hits 160+ Builds, Sets New Standard for Custom Barndos in PA

HOLTWOOD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lancaster Barndo, a leader in design-build barndominium construction, has officially surpassed 160 completed builds, including five fully customized barndominiums, marking a major milestone for the Holtwood-based company. Known for their distinctive combination of Amish craftsmanship and modern construction technology, the team is redefining what it means to build luxury rural homes in Pennsylvania.

Founded in 2019 and now 25 team members strong, Lancaster Barndo has emerged as a go-to builder for clients seeking barndos, post-frame homes, and mini barndominiums throughout Lancaster County, Chester County, and surrounding high-demand communities like Manheim Township, Warwick, Ephrata, and East/West Lampeter.

Unlike production builders or kit companies, Lancaster Barndo operates as a true design-build firm, handling everything in-house—from zoning and permits to 3D renderings, concrete work, framing, and custom cabinetry. Each home is tailored to the client’s lifestyle, with a custom-built client portal providing full visibility throughout the project.

“A lot of people build barns or sheds and call them barndominiums,” said Jonathan King, President of Lancaster Barndo. “What we’re doing is entirely different. We build homes that happen to look like barns—homes with architectural intention, refined materials, and long-term value. That’s what sets us apart.”

Lancaster Barndo’s approach has attracted attention from both clients and the media. The company was recently featured in Buildings of Distinction Magazine and appeared on ABC27 to showcase their unique client experience and craftsmanship.

With rising demand for barndominiums and rural lifestyle builds, Lancaster Barndo has positioned itself as the highest-rated barndominium builder in Pennsylvania, according to Google Reviews. Their growing project portfolio includes primary residences, guest homes, multi-use mini barndos, and high-end post-frame structures designed for those who value both aesthetic quality and structural integrity.

