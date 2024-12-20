TPWD Sets Public Meetings to Gather Input on Proposed Oyster Certificate of Location Regulation Changes

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Coastal Fisheries Division seeks public input from stakeholders and constituents on proposed rule changes to the Texas Oyster Certificate of Location (COLs) Program.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide comment at the scheduled public hearings located along the Texas Coast:

Monday, Jan. 6 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. via Zoom. Comments will not be taken during this meeting; however, public participation is still highly encouraged.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Saltwater Pavilion at Rockport Beach Park, 210 Seabreeze Dr., Rockport, TX, 78382

Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the College of the Mainland, LRC 13, 1200 N Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX, 77591

COLs are leased areas in Texas coastal waters that are currently used for private on-bottom oyster harvesting. Currently, 43 COLs exist in Galveston Bay (spanning over 2,300 acres), and account for 9-36% of Texas’ total annual oyster harvest. Proposed changes would allow for the use of the COL program for reef restoration as well as harvesting.

During the Nov. 7 Commission hearing, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission authorized Coastal Fisheries staff to publish proposed COL amendments to the Texas Register for public comment.

The proposed changes relate to the current rules governing COLs for the use of oyster harvesting, and include:

Mirroring Parks and Wildlife Code (PWC) changes that were made in the last legislative session; Changes needed for the administration of new authorities; and General modernization of the language provided in the COL program.

For more information or to make a comment, call or email the TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division at 512-389-8575 or cfish@tpwd.texas.gov