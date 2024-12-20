House of Goshen Makes History as Chicago’s First Black-Owned Independent Inpatient Hospice House

Now Officially Accepting Patients in Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor, IL – House of Goshen, a state-of-the-art inpatient hospice facility and the first Black-owned independent hospice center in the Chicago Southland area, is now officially accepting patients. Located at 19810 Governors Highway in Flossmoor, the center represents a pivotal advancement in equitable, compassionate end-of-life care in Chicagoland, the South Suburbs and beyond.

The 14,000-square-foot facility offers 14 private suites designed to provide comfort, dignity, and peace for patients and their families. Equipped with comprehensive hospice services, House of Goshen ensures that patients receive individualized care, including pain management, emotional and spiritual support, and guidance for families navigating their loved ones’ final journey.

“Our goal is to create a sanctuary where every patient and family member feels supported, seen, and cared for,” said Sade Bello, co-founder of House of Goshen. “Being the first Black-owned hospice center in the region comes with immense pride and responsibility. We are committed to setting a standard of care that reflects the diversity and humanity of the communities we serve.”

House of Goshen is an extension of Oasis Hospice & Palliative Care’s legacy, a trusted name in hospice services throughout the Chicagoland area. The inpatient facility bridges the gap for families requiring a higher level of care, blending clinical excellence with a deeply personalized approach to hospice services.

About the Facility

14 Private Suites: Designed to feel like home, each suite offers comfort for patients and accommodations for families.

Designed to feel like home, each suite offers comfort for patients and accommodations for families. Holistic Care Approach: Services include symptom management, spiritual counseling, and emotional support tailored to patients’ and families’ needs.

Services include symptom management, spiritual counseling, and emotional support tailored to patients’ and families’ needs. Community Impact: House of Goshen reflects a mission-driven commitment to diversity and addressing disparities in healthcare access.

For individuals and families seeking guidance or more information, please visit goshenhospicehouse.com or call (773) 941-4838

About House of Goshen

House of Goshen is Chicagoland’s first Black-owned independent inpatient hospice center, serving the South Suburbs and surrounding communities. Built on a foundation of compassion, dignity, and excellence, the facility offers comprehensive hospice care designed to honor the lives of its patients and provide peace of mind for their families.

