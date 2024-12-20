Submit Release
Maryland Hunters Harvest 30,833 Deer during Two-Week Firearms Season

Harvest increased nearly 9% compared to last year’s total

Photo of deer in the woods

Photo by Ranger Elena Gilroy, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 30,833 deer during the two-week firearm season from Nov. 30 through Dec. 14. The firearms season harvest was almost 9% higher than last year’s official count of 28,312 deer.

“The two week firearm season continues to be our most popular deer season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “We’d like to thank all those who participated in the management of Maryland’s deer population this firearms season and congratulate those hunters who were successful in putting venison in their freezers.”

Hunters reported taking 11,709 antlered deer during the two-week season, a 2.7% decrease compared to last year’s official total of 12,028. The antlerless harvest increased 17% from 16,284 last year to 19,124 this year. Sika deer represented 540 of the total antlered harvest and 566 of the total antlerless harvest. The Sika deer harvest was up 1.4% overall.

More than 4,062 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing just over 13% of the total harvest. Deer hunting is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.

Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,632 antlered and 2,106 antlerless deer (up 2.5% and 48%, respectively). The antlerless harvest increase was attributed to a recent regulation change that added 5 – 6 days to the antlerless firearm season in Region A. The added days provide more opportunity for hunters in the region to harvest deer, which assists the department with deer population management.

In the remainder of the state (Region B), hunters reported taking 9,077 antlered and 17,018 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest decreased 4% while the antlerless harvest increased 14.5%.

Modern firearm deer season opens again on January 10, 2025, in deer management region B. Maryland’s muzzleloader deer hunting season will reopen Dec. 21 and run through Jan. 4.

Maryland reported harvest for the two-week firearm season is below:

 

Antlered

  

Antlerless

  

Total

County

2023

2024

% Change

  

2023

2024

% Change

  

2023

2024

% Change

Allegany

856

864

0.9

  

486

707

45.5

  

1,342

1,571

17.1

Anne Arundel

202

181

-10.4

  

225

308

36.9

  

427

489

14.5

Baltimore

444

464

4.5

  

733

844

15.1

  

1,177

1,308

11.1

Calvert

186

156

-16.1

  

304

375

23.4

  

490

531

8.4

Caroline

                      

whitetail

398

348

-12.6

  

848

1,101

29.8

  

1,246

1,449

16.3

sika

0

1

*

  

0

0

*

  

0

1

*

Carroll

1,064

853

-19.8

  

1,463

1,491

1.9

  

2,527

2,344

-7.2

Cecil

407

359

-11.8

  

718

835

16.3

  

1,125

1,194

6.1

Charles

360

403

11.9

  

507

657

29.6

  

867

1,060

22.3

Dorchester

                      

whitetail

341

280

-17.9

  

625

625

0.0

  

966

905

-6.3

sika

431

466

8.1

  

531

495

-6.8

  

962

961

-0.1

Frederick

1,220

1,104

-9.5

  

1,594

1,567

-1.7

  

2,814

2,671

-5.1

Garrett

1,409

1,452

3.1

  

808

1,219

50.9

  

2,217

2,671

20.5

Harford

331

351

6.0

  

592

796

34.5

  

923

1,147

24.3

Howard

175

222

26.9

  

323

328

1.5

  

498

550

10.4

Kent

466

422

-9.4

  

779

1,003

28.8

  

1,245

1,425

14.5

Montgomery

308

365

18.5

  

452

468

3.5

  

760

833

9.6

Prince George’s

186

206

10.8

  

238

298

25.2

  

424

504

18.9

Queen Anne’s

414

446

7.7

  

821

1,137

38.5

  

1,235

1,583

28.2

Somerset

                      

whitetail

301

304

1.0

  

563

667

18.5

  

864

971

12.4

sika

8

9

*

  

5

4

*

  

13

13

*

St. Mary’s

255

247

-3.1

  

385

476

23.6

  

640

723

13.0

Talbot

280

297

6.1

  

658

820

24.6

  

938

1,117

19.1

Washington

979

967

-1.2

  

875

980

12.0

  

1,854

1,947

5.0

Wicomico

                      

whitetail

437

372

-14.9

  

805

800

-0.6

  

1,242

1,172

-5.6

sika

62

64

3.2

  

53

64

20.8

  

115

128

11.3

Worcester

                      

whitetail

507

506

-0.2

  

893

1,056

18.3

  

1,400

1,562

11.6

sika

1

0

*

  

0

3

*

  

1

3

*

Total

12,028

11,709

-2.7

  

16,284

19,124

17.4

  

28,312

30,833

8.9

 

