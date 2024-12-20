Drinkmate Launches at Costco Canada with Exclusive OmniFizz Bundle

Drinkmate Logo

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, the innovative leader in beverage carbonation, is excited to announce its official online launch at Costco Canada with an exclusive bundle that redefines at-home sparkling beverage creation.

Available now, Costco members can experience the versatility and sophistication of the Drinkmate OmniFizz in a matte black finish, paired with premium stainless-steel accessories.

The Costco-exclusive bundle includes:

- Drinkmate OmniFizz Carbonator in matte black, designed to carbonate any beverage, from water and juice to wine and cocktails.

- Stainless-Steel Fizz Infuser, delivering durability and a sleek look while ensuring optimal carbonation.

- Stainless-Steel Caps and Base for both the included 0.5L and 1L bottles, offering a premium touch and added longevity.

“We’re excited to bring Drinkmate’s innovative carbonation system to Costco Canada members,” said Douglas Wang, Chief Executive of Drinkmate. “This exclusive bundle combines high-quality design and unmatched functionality, making it the perfect addition to any kitchen while empowering users to carbonate more than just water.”

With Drinkmate’s proprietary system, users can add fizz to a wide range of beverages, unlocking endless possibilities for creativity and flavor. The sleek matte black OmniFizz, complemented by stainless-steel accessories, makes a bold statement in any kitchen and is built to deliver sparkling excellence every time.

The Drinkmate Costco bundle is available online only at Costco.ca. To learn more about Drinkmate, please visit www.Costco.ca or www.Drinkmate.us.

About Drinkmate:

Drinkmate is a pioneer in the beverage carbonation industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their drinking experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Drinkmate has established itself as a trusted name in the home beverage category. From cutting-edge beverage carbonation systems to stylish accessories, Drinkmate offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in the Americas, Australia, GCC, Asia, and Europe.

For more information, please visit Drinkmate.us.

