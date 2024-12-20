PHILIPPINES, December 20 - Press Release

December 20, 2024 Gatchalian advocates for ban on firecrackers amid increasing trend of online selling Senator Win Gatchalian is advocating for a ban on the sale, distribution, and use of firecrackers amid an increasing trend of online selling of such products and other pyrotechnic devices. "Given customers' increasing propensity for online purchases, we need to put in place legislation that would prohibit the sale and distribution of firecrackers before this becomes a safety concern," Gatchalian said. The senator made the statement following reports of proliferation of online sale of oversized or "killer" firecrackers. "The surge in online platform selling poses new challenges, which is why authorities must adopt innovative ways to address these risks. Collaboration between government agencies, online platforms, and local communities is crucial to uphold the ban and promote safer alternatives for celebrations," he said. The senator earlier filed Senate Bill 1144 which, if enacted into law, will be called the Firecrackers Prohibition Act, amending Republic Act 7183, also known as "An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution, and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices." According to him, the issuance of Executive Order No. 28, which provides for the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, has not been entirely effective in preventing injuries related to firecracker use. He said the proposed measure prohibits the sale, distribution, possession, and use of any firecracker or pyrotechnic devices. Still, the measure provides an exception to the prohibition of firecrackers. Specifically, entities requiring the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices must secure a special permit from the PNP Fire and Explosives Office and any fireworks display must be done only by professionals who are technically equipped with skills and knowledge on the use of firecrackers. "Hindi kinakailangang magpaputok upang maramdaman natin ang saya ng selebrasyon. Isipin din natin ang trahedya na maaaring maidulot nito," he ended. Gatchalian nanawagan ng pagbabawal sa mga paputok sa gitna ng pagtaas ng online selling Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagbabawal, pagbebenta, pamamahagi, at paggamit ng mga paputok sa gitna ng pagtaas ng online selling ng mga naturang produkto at iba pang pyrotechnic device. "Dahil patok na patok ang online selling kabilang na ang pagbebenta ng mga paputok, mahalagang maipasa ang batas na magbabawal sa pagbebenta at pamamahagi ng mga paputok sa online platform. Kailangan itong maipatupad bago pa dumami ang mga pumupunta sa mga platform na ito para bumili ng mga paputok," ayon kay Gatchalian. Ang pahayag ng senador ay kasunod ng mga ulat na laganap na sa online platform ang pagbebenta ng mga paputok na nakamamatay. "Ang pagdami ng mga nagbebenta sa online platform ay nagdudulot ng mga bagong hamon, kung kaya't ang mga awtoridad ay dapat magpatibay ng mga makabagong paraan upang matugunan ang mga panganib na ito. Ang pakikipagtulungan sa pagitan ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno, mga online na platform, at mga lokal na komunidad ay mahalaga upang itaguyod ang pagbabawal at isulong ang mas ligtas na mga alternatibo para sa mga pagdiriwang ng kapaskuhan at bagong taon," sabi ni Gatchalian. Nauna nang inihain ng senador ang Senate Bill 1144 na kung magiging batas ay tatawaging Firecrackers Prohibition Act, na nag-aamyenda sa Republic Act 7183, na kilala rin bilang "An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution, and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices." Ayon sa mambabatas, ang pagpapalabas ng Executive Order No. 28 hinggil sa regulasyon at kontrol sa paggamit ng paputok at iba pang pyrotechnic device ay hindi naging epektibo upang mapigilan ang mga pinsalang may kaugnayan sa paggamit ng paputok. Aniya, ang panukalang batas ay nagbabawal sa pagbebenta, pamamahagi, pagmamay-ari, at paggamit ng anumang paputok o pyrotechnic device. Gayunpaman, nagbibigay ang panukala ng exception sa pagbabawal ng mga paputok, tulad ng pagkuha ng special permit mula sa PNP Fire and Explosives Office. Bukod dito, ang anumang fireworks display ay dapat isagawa lamang ng mga propesyonal na may sapat na kasanayan at kaalaman sa paggamit ng mga paputok. "Hindi kinakailangang magpaputok upang maramdaman natin ang saya ng selebrasyon. Isipin din natin ang trahedya na maaaring maidulot nito," pagtatapos niya.

