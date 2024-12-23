AVer Europe Announces Strategic Partnership with Estructure Media Systems

AVer Europe & Estructure Partnership

Revolutionizing Connected Health Technology with Seamless Integration for Superior Medical Imaging Solutions

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading innovator in video conferencing, education technology, and medical solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Estructure Media Systems, a renowned software company specialising in audiovisual content management and automation solutions.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing connected health technology, enhancing efficiency, and elevating the quality of medical imaging in operating rooms and medical training environments.

The partnership enables the seamless integration of AVer’s state-of-the-art medical cameras into Estructure Media Systems’ cutting-edge platform. This synergy allows healthcare professionals to control AVer’s medical cameras directly from the platform, ensuring unparalleled image quality, zoom precision, and audiovisual clarity. This innovation benefits doctors by providing superior imaging during surgeries and enhances learning experiences for trainees through high-quality operation transmissions.

“Partnering with Estructure is a testament to our commitment to advancing connected health technology and delivering solutions that make a real difference in the healthcare sector,” said José Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe. “By integrating our medical cameras into Estructure’s powerful platform, we’re equipping healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make critical decisions and provide the best care possible through innovative audiovisual technology.”

Estructure Media Systems, with over 20 years of experience and a presence in more than 142 countries, has earned its reputation as a trailblazer in the audiovisual industry. The company’s expertise in software solutions for content management, news production, and automation aligns seamlessly with AVer’s vision for empowering healthcare professionals with reliable, future-proof technology.

“Our partnership with AVer Europe reinforces our commitment to innovation in the healthcare environment”, said Jose Luis Ortega, CEO-Founder of Estructure Media Systems. “By integrating our smart technology with AVer's medical cameras, we provide medical professionals with tools designed to improve accuracy, efficiency and outcomes in operating rooms and training environments”.

Together, AVer Europe and Estructure Media Systems are setting a new standard for medical technology, showcasing how innovation and collaboration can drive the future of connected health.

For more information about AVer Europe Connected Health solutions, visit www.avereurope.com.

For more information about Estructure Media Systems connected health solutions, visit: www.estructure.es

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About Estructure Media Systems

Estructure Media Systems is a leading company in technological solutions for the management and automation of audiovisual content, with more than 20 years of experience and a presence in more than 142 countries. Its tools are designed to respond to the needs of key sectors such as education, business communication and healthcare. In the medical field, Estructure has developed tools that enable the efficient capture, transmission and management of audiovisual content in surgical and training environments. Its commitment to technological innovation has made Estructure a benchmark in the digital transformation of hospital environments.

