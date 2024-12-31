Hobart, IN Modernizes Asset & Permitting Operations with OpenGov

HOBART, IN, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After dealing with manual data entry, a lack of online access for permit processing, and outdated asset management tools, leadership with the City of Hobart in Indiana sought modern, user-friendly solutions to streamline operations. They selected OpenGov, a trusted industry leader known for its innovative technology and commitment to public sector excellence.The Building Department struggled with its fractured homegrown system to prioritize daily work tasks, missed out on revenue after discovering contractors were not pulling permits on time, and lacked collaboration between 12 employees. To address these challenges, the department turned to Cartegraph Asset Management for its ability to improve task prioritization, provide intuitive tools for onboarding new staff, and deliver accessible customer support. At the same time, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was chosen for its ability to automate renewals, offer a searchable contractor database, and enhance public visibility for permit status.With Cartegraph Asset Management and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Hobart is set to transform its operations. Cartegraph Asset Management’s platform will help staff better prioritize tasks in the field, provide more structured training for new hires, and offer seamless support for managing asset data. At the same time, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing will enable the City to provide automated renewal notifications and allow residents to track permit expirations via a public-facing portal.Thanks to the integration of Cartegraph Asset Management and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, communication and visibility between departments, a huge driving force behind the City's decision, will strengthen internal collaboration, expedite workflows, and improve service delivery for the community.The City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.