City of Carlsbad, NM Modernizes Procurement to Drive Efficiency and Engagement with OpenGov

CARLSBAD, NM, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with manual scope creation and limited vendor participation, the City of Carlsbad, NM, set out to find a better way to manage procurement. The City found a trusted partner in OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software built specifically for the needs of government.Located in southeastern New Mexico, Carlsbad had long relied on time-consuming, disconnected systems that made it difficult to build solicitations, track project progress, and manage contracts. City leaders were looking for a solution that could bring automation, visibility, and collaboration to the entire procurement process. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its end-to-end capabilities, intuitive design, and commitment to helping governments work smarter and faster.With OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management, Carlsbad is ready to transform how it buys goods and services. Staff will be able to build scopes and solicitations in minutes, centralize contract management, and gain real-time insight into every step of the process. Plus, by making it easier for vendors to participate, the City expects to increase competition and drive better outcomes for the community.The City of Carlsbad joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, tax and revenue collection, budgeting and performance, reporting and transparency, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen public trust. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

