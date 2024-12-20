Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Shawn Sheridan

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Shawn Sheridan, who died on August 10, 2023 after an encounter with law enforcement in Russell, St. Lawrence County. Following a thorough investigation, which included interviews with witnesses, review of interviews with involved officers, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the New York State Police (NYSP) trooper that shot Mr. Sheridan was justified under New York law.

On July 18, 2023, Mr. Sheridan failed to appear at St. Lawrence County Supreme Court for sentencing on a felony conviction. The court sentenced him in absentia to a prison term of 12.5 years and issued a bench warrant. Later, members of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO), assisted by NYSP, Canton Village Police Department (CVPD), and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, formed a search detail to execute the bench warrant.

On August 10, officers participating in the search detail encountered Mr. Sheridan in a wooded area in the Donnerville State Forest in Russell. Mr. Sheridan was dressed in camouflage and holding a long gun. Mr. Sheridan fired a shot, and a NYSP trooper responded by discharging his service weapon multiple times, striking Mr. Sheridan. Mr. Sheridan was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials recovered two guns and a bandolier at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, law enforcement officials were searching for Mr. Sheridan to execute a bench warrant for his arrest. When officials encountered Mr. Sheridan, he was armed with a weapon and fired at the officers. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the trooper’s use of deadly physical force against Mr. Sheridan was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.