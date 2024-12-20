Service WorkSource: From Setback to Comeback—Supporting Trades and Service Industries with Affordable Hiring Solutions

Service WorkSource Logo Team Work - Get Hired

Service WorkSource, a job board for trades and service industries, has officially relaunched after overcoming technical setbacks and hurricane impacts.

Small businesses are the heart of our communities. Behind every thriving small business is a great team. We’re here to help them find theirs.” — Steven Pajevic, Founder

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Service WorkSource , a Sarasota-based, nationwide job board for trades and service industries, has reemerged stronger than ever after overcoming a series of setbacks, including a critical technical issue and the operational disruptions caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.Originally launched as Cleaning WorkSource, the platform grew rapidly, attracting over 20,000 job seekers per month within its first six months. However, in November, a coding failure in the SaaS platform powering its job postings caused traffic to plummet to just 100 visitors—coinciding with the community-wide challenges brought on by the storms.“It was a hard blow—financially and emotionally,” said Steven Pajevic, Founder of Service WorkSource. “But instead of stopping us, it reminded us why we started this journey in the first place: to help small businesses hire affordably and give job seekers tools to succeed. We listened, we rebuilt, and we came back stronger.”________________________________________What’s NewService WorkSource has pivoted to serve not only the cleaning and janitorial sectors but also industries in high demand like HVAC, roofing, plumbing, landscaping, and more. The platform now features:Job Seeker Flexibility: An AI-powered resume builder allows job seekers to create, polish, and download resumes in PDF format—ready to use anywhere, even on other job boards.Employer Analytics & Metrics: Employers now have access to clear insights on job post performance, enabling smarter, faster hiring decisions.AI-Enhanced Tools: From job recommendations and matching to application guidance, AI works behind the scenes to save time for job seekers and employers alike.Google Job Search Integration: Jobs posted on Service WorkSource are automatically indexed through Google’s Job Search API, ensuring maximum visibility when users search for roles like “HVAC jobs near me” or “plumbing jobs nearby.”Affordable Solutions for Small Businesses: Employers can post jobs for free and receive up to five applicants without any cost. For expanded access, plans start at just $49, making it one of the most affordable job boards in the industry.________________________________________Supporting Resilient Small BusinessesService WorkSource aims to address a growing frustration among small businesses that have spent hundreds, even thousands, of dollars on “big job boards” with little return. Pajevic, who also runs the award-winning cleaning company Crystal Clean Green Cleaning , understands firsthand how crucial affordable and effective hiring tools are.“Small businesses are the heart of our communities,” Pajevic said. “Behind every thriving small business is a great team. We’re here to help them find theirs.”_______________________________________Call to ActionEmployers can post their first job for free and start connecting with qualified candidates today. Job seekers can create resumes, apply to jobs, and explore new opportunities.Visit https://serviceworksource.com to get started._______________________________________About Service WorkSourceFounded by Steven and Kristina Pajevic, Service WorkSource is a job board built to connect employers and job seekers in the trades and service industries. Designed to be affordable, efficient, and user-friendly, the platform offers AI tools, analytics, and modern features to streamline hiring for small businesses nationwide.

