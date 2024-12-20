HIP Video Promo Presents: Deborah Silver release brand new music video "(I'm Spending) Hanukkah In Santa Monica"

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra are feeling festive in their brand new Holiday track "(I'm Spending) Hanukkah In Santa Monica"

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibrant, ebullient vocalist Deborah Silver enchants audiences with her soul-soothing voice—dynamic, powerful, and sultry—suited perfectly for velvety jazz, melodic pop, and everything in between. Though she has always held a deep respect for music, Mississippi-born Deborah discovered her passion for singing while appearing in student theatre productions in college. Since launching her singing career, Deborah has consistently impressed the jazz world and the larger music sphere. As a two-time #1 Billboard chart-topping vocalist, garnering many other impressive accolades on her musical journey, Deborah is widely celebrated for her soulful yet polished sound. Even more remarkably, Deborah has harnessed the power of music to drive positive change in the world. Following her sister’s diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in 2009, Deborah led several initiatives to raise awareness of ALS and support research for the disease, including donating proceeds from several of her albums to support ALS research.

On her newest EP, “Swingin’ Thru the Holidays”, she pairs her extraordinary vocal prowess with the renowned Count Basie Orchestra, recipients of the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble. With this cheerful collection of holiday favorites, she and her collaborators wish to “bring hope to everyone who needs it”, because all can appreciate “more love and lifted spirits” this holiday season. In the spring, Deborah is set to release a new LP with the orchestra, Basie Rocks!, which reimagines classic rock songs as jazz standards—solidifying Deborah’s place as a jazz legend on the rise with more spectacular artistry on the way.

Together, Deborah and The Count Basie Orchestra put an exceptionally festive and thrillingly jazzy twist on the iconic track written by treasured songwriter/satirist Tom Lehrer. Produced by the acclaimed Charlie Calello, the arrangement is spectacular. Deborah’s vibrant, charismatic vocals take center stage, backed by the rich, soulful sound of the legendary Count Basie Orchestra. Listeners will feel immediately immersed in the holiday season when they hear those quintessential brassy horns and brushing drums. Exuding a playful, lighthearted spirit, the classic, swing-infused sound extends an irresistible invitation to kick one’s shoes off and sway their hips to the rhythm. This rendition's perfect blend of Lehrer’s witty, clever lyricism with the orchestra’s lively instrumentation creates a joyful atmosphere that is truly timeless. As an undeniable earworm, listeners might find themselves humming (or belting) its swaying melody as they prepare their celebrations full of festivities. Bursting with infectious energy, this collaboration between Deborah and The Count Basie Orchestra transforms a beloved classic into an exuberant masterpiece destined to become a cherished holiday favorite for years.

Naturally, the accompanying music video brings the festive celebration directly to the shores of the Santa Monica pier. Deborah takes viewers along for a holiday “hitting the beach"—a feast for the eyes that showcases this iconic spot with a simultaneous sense of fun and beauty. Dazzling the screen with lush palm trees, gentle waves, and neon bulbs, it’s not the Hanukkah imagery that viewers might expect, and yet, it works perfectly. Deborah brings her festive spirit wherever she goes, including to Santa Monica, as she soaks up the salty air while lighting the menorah and spinning dreidels. Whether viewers are spending the eight nights of Hanukkah bundled up in their warm houses or visiting loved ones around the country, this video will have them wishing they were celebrating under the warm California sun. Regardless, they will soak up a bit of sunshine from this bright, soul-warming tune brimming with holiday cheer.

